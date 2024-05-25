BREAKING: Heavy Security At Kano Govt House As Gov Yusuf Remains At Palace

Currently, there is a significant security presence at the Government House in Kano due to the ongoing dispute over the royal position.

Naija News understands that the security personnel are strategically positioned, but they are not restricting movement in and out of the facility.

According to Daily Trust, journalists at the government house observed that the Chief Security Officer to the governor appeared visibly unsettled as he moved around, choosing not to make any comments.

Amid these events, the top security operatives, who previously met with the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, are holding another meeting inside the government house.

However, Governor Abba Yusuf, who accompanied Emir Muhammadu Sanusi to the palace earlier on Saturday, is still present there. The Governor’s convoy was spotted inside the palace.

Earlier, Yusuf had requested the police to arrest Ado Bayero for “creating tension,” but the police pledged to comply with the court order against Sanusi’s reinstatement.

Recall that on Thursday, a Federal High Court in Kano issued an ex-parte order restraining Governor Abba Yusuf from reinstating Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II. The order, issued by Justice Mohammed Liman, also halted the implementation of the new law that abolished the four emirates of Bichi, Gaya, Karaye, and Rano.

However, Governor Yusuf criticized the order when he issued a reappointment letter to Sanusi on Friday, claiming that the judge issued it from the United States.

Emir Sanusi subsequently led Friday prayers at Government House and then proceeded to the palace. Shortly after Sanusi’s arrival, Ado Bayero made his way to the state and settled in a smaller palace.

He was later provided with military protection.

In a related development, the Deputy Governor of Kano, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, accused the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, of assisting in the return of the deposed Emir.

Gwarzo, in a brief video interview at the Emir’s palace in Gidan Rumfa, where Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi is currently residing, claimed that the NSA arranged for two jets to transport Ado Bayero to Kano.

He had said, “The National Security Adviser gave two jets to bring the dethroned emir to Kano and to bring him to the place. We don’t understood their intention.”