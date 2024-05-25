Akpabio Calls For Unity, Nigeria’s Reshaping Through Constitutional Review

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has emphasized the 10th National Assembly’s commitment to crafting a constitution that reflects Nigerians’ collective aspirations and promotes unity and development in the country.

Akpabio made this assurance during his address at the two-day retreat organized by the House of Representatives committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, held in Akwa Ibom State.

Senator Akpabio urged federal lawmakers to approach the ongoing constitution review process with thoroughness, emphasizing the importance of giving careful consideration to every bill and proposal.

He highlighted the significance of this commitment in light of the 305 proposals and 112 bills on various national issues currently before the House Committee on Constitutional Review.

Advertisement

On his part, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Review, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, revealed that the establishment of state police, resource control, and decentralization of power, among other national issues, have garnered support from the 36 Speakers of State Houses of Assembly and the government of Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking further at the event, Senator Akpabio commended the diligent efforts of the House committee and emphasized the need for Nigerians to seize control of their own destiny.

According to him, the time has come for the nation to shape its future according to the aspirations of its citizens.

Advertisement

He said, “I believe that, at the end of the day, the Senate and the House of Representatives will create a blueprint that guides us towards a more united and prosperous Nigeria. This journey has just begun in this retreat.

“So, ladies and gentlemen, the challenges before us are significant, but so are the opportunities. This opportunity is to ensure that the bills, all bills we consider and comprehend, are fair and reflective of the aspirations of the Nigerian people.

“We must take into account the diverse perspectives and experiences that make up our great nation. By doing so, we lay a solid foundation for a constitution that truly represents the hope and dreams of every single Nigerian alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Distinguished brothers and sisters, now is the time for us to take our destiny in our hands. Change will not occur if we passively wait for someone else or another institution or for a different time to undertake this venture with all the power to bring about a change to ourselves and change the purpose, and trajectory of our new country.

“We are the ones our country has been waiting for. We are the embodiment of the change our country needs.

“Let us rise up to this duty and answer our country’s call, particularly at a time when we have a Vice President as a legislator a President as a legislator and even the wife of the president as a legislator. This is the right time for us to shape the future of our country through legislation.”

Constitution Amendment Imperative To Meet Present Economic Realities

In his speech, the Deputy Speaker, Kalu, emphasized the key areas that are of utmost importance in the review process.

As he mentioned, these areas include local government autonomy, the judiciary, electoral matters, state police, gender, and human rights issues.

Kalu stated that the thematic areas have been distributed among the experts for their handling.

It is worth noting that the committee has conducted a series of public engagements, starting from its pre-inaugural meeting to the formation of sub-committees for work plan development, the committee’s inauguration, the call for submissions, the appointment and inauguration of consultants, the secretariat and consultants’ retreat, and the establishment of a joint committee secretariat and consultants for both the Senate and the House.

This process has incidentally set a timeline to achieve the first set of amendments by December 2025.

Kalu provided specific details about the thematic areas and mentioned that the consultants are expected to thoroughly investigate them.

According to him, Professor Nuhu Jamo is assigned to handle local government matters, Barr. Mike Osuman (SAN) is assigned to the judiciary, Hon. Samson Osagie is assigned to electoral matters, Dr Usman Ibrahim is assigned to state policing, Prof. Anthonia Simbine is assigned to gender issues, and Chief Chris Uche (SAN) is assigned to human rights issues. Additionally, Professor Yusuf Yusuf is assigned to handle other special matters.

The Deputy Speaker further explained that amending the Constitution is crucial to aligning with Nigerians’ desires and addressing the current economic realities.

He said: “In keeping faith with the timeline it set for itself to achieve the first set of amendments by December 2025, the Committee has undertaken the following activities: pre-inaugural meeting; sub-committees on work plan development; inauguration of the Committee; call for memoranda appointment and inauguration of Consultants; retreat of the Secretariat and Consultants of the House joint Committee Secretariat and Consultants of both the Senate and the House.

“Today, the Committee will now be presented with the outcome of the review of the bills and memos received.

“Furthermore, the Constitutional amendments are instrumental in achieving better economic outcomes by modernizing legal frameworks, enhancing institutional capacity, enhancing Nigeria’s economic potentials, addressing emerging economic challenges and facilitating inclusive development.

“Constitutional amendments have become imperative for a couple of reasons, including the need to adapt to changing economic realities; to strengthen property rights and the rule of law; to promote economic freedom and fear competition; to foster fiscal responsibilities and budgetary discipline; to enhance governance and accountability; to empower subnational government and; to facilitate for structural reforms.

“In line with our policy of full consultation with all segments of the people and the Nigerian Society, the Committee will begin meeting with identified sectors and work with thematic areas: Local government matters, Prof. Nuhu Jamo; Judiciary, Barr. Mike Osuman (SAN); Electoral Matters, Hon. Samson Osagie; State Policing, Dr Usman Ibrahim; Gender issues, Prof. Anthonia Simbine; Other special matters, Prof. Yusuf Yusuf; and Human Rights, Chris Uche (SAN).

“Our consultations will extend to the Judiciary, election stakeholders, women groups, traditional rulers and civil society organizations among others.

“This particular issue of national importance is, to my mind, a labour test for your committee in particular and the 10th assembly as a whole on revenue allocation. It is an incontrovertible fact that all Nigerians live in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The responsibilities of states are huge and they definitely need more money to meet their obligations. Recently, we have received 305 proposals from Nigerians, and 112 bills sponsored by Members are at various stages of consideration in the House.

“These memos have been analysed by the Committee Consultants and a report will be presented to the Members during the course of these deliberations.

“We will also engage the citizens from across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones and will cap our consultations with a National Public hearing in Abuja before the end of 2024.”