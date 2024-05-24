Why Lamido Sanusi Was Reinstated As Emir Of Kano – Gov Yusuf’s Aide

Mohammed Jamo, an aide to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, has backed the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

Recall that Governor Yusuf on Thursday signed the new Emirate Council Law, which sacked the five emirs appointed by his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The governor also reinstated Sanusi as the new Emir of Kano and asked the asked emirs to leave the palaces and residences within two days.

During an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday night, Jamo said the reinstatement of Sanusi as the Emir of Kano was one of the campaign promises of the governor.

Advertisement

The governor’s aide accused Ganduje of desecrating the traditional institution by splitting the Kano Emirate into five.

Jamo said the reinstatement of Sanusi and the sacking of the five emirs had nothing to do with the feud between the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Ganduje.

He said, “Kano people agree that there is no reason for the balkanization of Kano Emirate. We can’t have a revered institution that is being respected all over the country and beyond and for just political reasons, you divided it into five places.

Advertisement

“Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf during the campaigns when he was asking for Kano people’s votes, had been saying that he would restore all the integrity of the institution. And to the glory of God, today Abba Kabir Yusuf has fulfilled the promise and restored the integrity of the institution of the Emirate of Kano State by merging them into one Emirate that it was.”