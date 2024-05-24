We Are Not Aware Dangote Has Started Importing Crude Oil From The United States – FG

The Federal Government has said it is unaware that Dangote Refineries imports its crude oil from the US.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, stated this in Abuja on Thursday at the Ministerial Sectoral Updates as part of activities to mark President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s one year in office.

Lokpobiri insisted that the country’s crude oil was enough to supply all the refineries in the country, including the modular ones.

The first session of the Sectoral Briefing was attended by the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike; Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Ibrahim Bio; Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmud; Minister of State Petroleum, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande.

“I’m not aware that Dangote Refinery has started importing crude oil from the US. That’s the reason why we’re talking about an increase in production.

“That’s why we’re talking to servicing companies to come back and start drilling. The only way we can increase production is to continue drilling.” he stated.

Speaking on the rumours that the Tinubu administration still pays fuel subsidy, he added, “On the issue of subsidy, all of us know that from the first day the President took over office he said subsidy is gone.

“And I can confirm to you today that the subsidy is gone. But the point is, all over the world, governments find a way to subsidise. It may not be fuel but may be food … there’s no responsible government that will not find a way to ameliorate the suffering of its citizens. But pls I want it to be official that there’s no subsidy for fuel as of today.”