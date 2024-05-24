Sanusi, Other Emirs Who Have Been Deposed In Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly has repealed the law establishing additional emirates.

The Assembly dissolved all the four newly created emirate councils in the state and subsequently reinstated Lamido Sanusi four years after his deposition by former governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The dissolution of the affected Emirates was sequel to deliberations on the floor of the House during plenary on Thursday.

According to a write-up by historian and author, Malam Adnan Bawa Bello, the first deposition of a Sarki (Emir) dates back to 1247-1290, when Guguwa Dan Gijimasu was removed from his throne.

Over the years, other Emirs have also faced the same fate, some ruling for mere days before they were kicked out.

Below is a list of Emirs who have been deposed over the years.

Dakauta Dan Abdullahi Baja in 1452 (ruled Kano for one day).

Sarki Atuma Dan Dakauta in 1452 ( ruled for 7 days)

Sarki Yakubu Dan Kisoke in 1565 ( ruled for four months and 29 days)

Sarki Abubarkar Kado Dan Rumfa ( ruled from 1565 to 1573)

Sarki Alhaji Dan Kutumbi ( ruled from 1648-1649).

Sarki Kukuna Dan Alhaji ( Deposed and reinstated in 1651-1652)

Sarki Soyaki Dan Shekarau in 1652 (ruled for three months)

Sarkin Kano Alu in 1903

Sarki Waziri Allah in 1909

Sarkin Kano Sanusi I in 1963

Sarkin Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II (Sanusi Lamido Sanusi) in 2020, and reinstated in 2024.