One Year Too Short For Tinubu To Revive Economy – Sanusi

The reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has said one year is too short for President Bola Tinubu to revive Nigeria’s ailing economy.

Sanusi made this known on Thursday while speaking at the Rivers State Economic Investment Summit in Port Harcourt.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor said given the mismanagement of the economy in the last 10 years, it will take a while for the nation to recover.

He stated that the decisions taken by the Bola Tinubu government in the last one year are necessary to save the economy from collapse.

Sanusi said to achieve development, Nigeria must take specific steps that transcend natural resources, which include the diversification of the economy and other factors.

He said: “Reforming an economy involves policies that may be painful or unpopular which don’t usually go down well with politicians who need reelection, but that is the only way to guarantee a better future for the same people that might be hard on.

“At this point, it’s important for us as Nigerians to be realistic. The mismanagement of the last 10 years would not be undone in six months or one year. And we need to understand some of the difficult decisions that would take time to go through the economy.

“It will take a little while for us to see a turnaround, but those decisions are necessary to save the economy.

“We always knew we would have to go through this process if we did not change course. And we have seen this movie in Zimbabwe, in Venezuela, we have seen it in Argentina and it is a movie we do not want to be a part of.

“I do hope that we will make this transition a short one and go back to economic growth. It is the right thing to do.”

