Northern Elders React To Re-emergence Of Sanusi As Emir Of Kano, Warn Kano Govt, Others

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has raised concerns over recent developments in Kano State involving the multiplication of emirates and the dethronement of traditional rulers, describing these actions as detrimental to the authority and legitimacy of the traditional institution in the region.

In a statement issued by Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, Director of Publicity and Advocacy for NEF, the Forum expressed profound agitation over the arbitrary changes within the traditional leadership structures in Kano.

Naija News reports that NEF warned that these changes could undermine the longstanding customs and traditions that form the community’s foundation.

“The arbitrary dethronement and replacement of high-ranking traditional rulers not only weaken the structure of our traditional institutions but also send a troubling message about their expendability,” said Suleiman.

The forum emphasized that the creation of multiple emirates in Kano appears to be a strategic move to dilute the influence of traditional rulers, making it easier for political figures to exert control.

This development, they argue, could lead to increased tensions and instability within the state.

“We are extremely worried by the recent events in Kano, where the essence of our traditional governance is being eroded by political interests. This not only raises tensions but also concerns among the public about the future role of these custodians of our heritage,” Suleiman added.

The Forum warned the Kano State Government and all parties involved to handle the situation with caution and professionalism to avoid escalating tensions.

They urged restraint and a measured approach to resolving the issues, highlighting the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Furthermore, the NEF also appealed to the public to remain calm and law-abiding, emphasizing that violence and unrest could further divide the community and obstruct any peaceful resolution to the crisis.

“In times like these, it is crucial that we unite as a community to find common ground and mutual understanding, prioritizing peace and harmony over conflict and discord,” the statement added.