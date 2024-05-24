Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 24th May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 24th May 2024.

The PUNCH: The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has disclosed that 750 houses that are on the path of the Lagos-Calabal Coast Highway have been marked for demolition. He revealed this during a meeting with stakeholders in Lagos on Thursday.

ThisDay: Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, yesterday, reinstated Muhammad Sanusi II as Emir of Kano, four years after he was deposed, saying the decision to return him to the stool is in the best interest of the state and its people.Yusuf, who signed the new Kano Emirate bill (2024) into law, declared Sanusi’s reinstatement as the 16th Emir of Kano, and pointed out that the new law would bring unity to the people of Kano as well as foster sustainable socio-economic development.

The Nation: Ministers yesterday gave accounts of their stewardship since their assumption of office on August 21, 2023. The ministerial scorecard sessions started on Wednesday with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume giving an overview of the Administration’s performance and plans.

