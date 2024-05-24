Mercy Chinwo, Nathaniel Bassey, Other Most Followed Nigerian Gospel Singers On Instagram (FULL LIST)

Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo, leads as the most followed Nigerian singer on Instagram.

Instagram, a photo and video-sharing platform owned by Meta, enables users to upload media, which can be edited with filters, organized with hashtags, and tagged with a location using geographical tagging.

Users have the option to share their posts publicly or with preapproved followers.

Naija News gathered that the dynamic gospel singer Chinwo holds the title of the most followed Nigerian gospel artiste on the social media apps, boasting four million unique followers.

The ‘You Do This One’ crooner expressed her appreciation to her fans in a post on Thursday, thanking them for their immense support and ‘Excess Love’ over the years.

The singer, married to Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, recently released a 12-track album called ‘Overwhelming Victory,’ recorded during her pregnancy.

Here’s the updated list of gospel singers along with their respective number of followers on Instagram, as of the latest updates provided on Friday.

1. Mercy Chinwo leads with a remarkable 4 million followers on Instagram, showcasing her widespread appeal.

2. Following closely is Nathaniel Bassey, who boasts a substantial 3.6 million followers, reflecting his significant influence in the gospel music scene.

3. Moses Bliss commands an impressive 2.3 million followers, demonstrating his growing popularity among fans.

4. Tope Alabi has amassed a dedicated following of 2.2 million on Instagram, solidifying her position as a respected figure in gospel music.

5. Sinach maintains a strong presence with 1.7 million followers, indicating her enduring impact on the genre.

6. Dunsin Oyekan enjoys a loyal following of 1.5 million on Instagram, underscoring his rising prominence in the industry.

7. T.Y. Bello captivates an audience of 1.3 million followers with her soul-stirring music and inspirational content.

8. Judikay garners a noteworthy 1.2 million followers, reflecting her growing influence and appeal.

9. Tim Godfrey boasts a substantial 1.2 million followers, showcasing his widespread recognition and acclaim.

10. Frank Edwards commands an impressive 1.1 million followers, demonstrating his enduring popularity in the gospel music sphere.

11. Adeyinka Alaseyori has attracted a dedicated following of 854K on Instagram, reflecting her growing prominence in the industry.

12. Chioma Jesus captivates an audience of 837K followers with her powerful music and inspirational messages.

13. Victoria Orenze inspires 789K followers with her soul-stirring music and heartfelt expressions.

14. Joe Praize garners a dedicated following of 777K, reflecting his enduring influence and impact.

15. Eben commands an impressive 678K followers, showcasing his widespread appeal and recognition.

16. Sola Allyson captivates an audience of 653K followers with her unique music style and profound lyrics.

17. Bukola Bekes has attracted a dedicated following of 401K on Instagram, reflecting her growing prominence in the industry.

18. Bidemi Olaoba garners a loyal following of 353K followers, showcasing his rising influence and appeal.

19. Theophilus Sunday captivates an audience of 329K followers with his soul-stirring music and heartfelt expressions.

20. Prospa Ochimana inspires 298K followers with his uplifting music and inspirational messages.

21. Abbey Ojomu has amassed a dedicated following of 168K on Instagram, reflecting his growing prominence in the industry.

22. Solomon Lange captivates an audience of 164K followers with his soulful music and heartfelt expressions.

23. Kent Edunjobi inspires 145K followers with his uplifting music and heartfelt messages.

24. Lara George garners a dedicated following of 133K, reflecting her enduring influence and impact in the gospel music scene.