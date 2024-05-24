Just In: Gov Yusuf To Present Letter Of Appointment To Sanusi Lamido As Emir Of Kano

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, is set to present an appointment letter to the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II today at 9 am at Africa House, within the premises of Kano Government House.

This follows the reinstatement of Sanusi on Thursday by Governor Yusuf, four years after he was dethroned by a former governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The governor also deposed five emirs appointed by Ganduje and gave them a 48-hour ultimatum to vacate their official residences and palaces.

He directed them to hand over all affairs to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Kano State House of Assembly had on Thursday morning, passed a bill for the dissolution of the four additional emirates created by the immediate past administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the removal of all five emirs.

The law, titled the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment No.2) Law, 2024, scrapped the five emirates system and first-class emirs in Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi.

Court Stops Sanusi Lamido’s Reinstatement As Kano Emir

A significant development has occurred in the ongoing saga surrounding the Kano State Emirate Council, as a Federal High Court in Kano has issued an order stopping the Kano State Government from enforcing the Kano State Emirate Council Repeal Law.

Advertisement

This move comes after Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano Emirate, filed an application seeking to halt the enforcement of the law.