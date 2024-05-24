‘It’s Unwise To Blackmail BBNaija Organisers On Social Media’ – Ahneeka Tackles Phyna

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Maryanne Ahneeka Iwuchukwu, has berated Season 7 winner, Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, for publicly criticising the organizers of the reality TV show over incomplete prizes.

Naija News reports that for some weeks, Phyna has been calling out the BBNaija organisers over unpaid 1BTC owed to her by one of the sponsors.

According to the BBNaija star cum actress, the prize is now worth over N100 million.

Reacting, Ahneeka, who appeared on the ‘Terms & Conditions’ podcast, faulted Phyna’s action, saying it was not “a wise idea.”

She said that Phyna could have opted for counsel on the issue rather than blackmailing the organisers on social media.

The reality TV star added that Phyna and other past winners don’t deserve their prizes to the extent that they are entitled to them.

She said, “The thing about Phyna is, the thing that happens when you come out of Biggie’s house and out of nowhere, from 200 followers, you have millions of people, you think you are invisible.

“It happens to everybody. It takes thoughts and management to continue hustling.

“If truly the organisers are owing Phyna money and that could be a possibility, it’s still a job at the end of the day. She needed to have found an inner counsel. Maybe she has done that and tried to have a civil discussion and it didn’t work out, I don’t know.

“But if she thinks the best way is to blackmail them on social media, I don’t think it is wise. She could have easily not emerged as the winner.

“She could have easily been the runner-up. And people saying she deserves the money, listen to me, nobody deserves that money.”