How Nigerians Facing Corruption Allegations Have Dominated The Country’s Political Scene – Wole Soyinka

Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has condemned the high level of impunity in Nigeria, highlighting how individuals facing corruption allegations have come to dominate the country’s political scene.

In an interview with Noble Nigeria, the 89-year-old Nigerian playwright, novelist, poet, and essayist emphasized that for Nigeria to progress, there is a need to rewrite the Constitution to tackle not only these challenges but also others endangering the nation’s fabric.

In response to inquiries about addressing the current economic, socio-political, and socio-cultural challenges, he asserted that Nigerians must convene and overhaul the constitution to establish guidelines for peaceful coexistence.

He also pointed out challenges within the judiciary, where technicalities delay justice, allowing criminals to rise to powerful positions and evade prosecution despite serious charges against them by agencies like the EFCC and ICPC.

Soyinka said: “First thing if we got to cure the culture of impunity, there are people in high positions today, in the legislative houses that are holding key positions in the committees of the legislative houses who are supposed to be on trial.

“Even the judiciary which comes under criticism as well; even the judiciary is often hampered by the technicalities which are used to postpone the day of judgement.

“This is a fact and that gives these criminals the opportunity to aspire and to obtain high positions of protection or immunity from prosecution and so we have a backlog of reckoning.

“Those who are supposed to be going to court on serious charges that have been levelled against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), they are dominating the political scene.”

Soyinka emphasized the importance of addressing the issues critically and rigorously.