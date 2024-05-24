Govt House Hall Set For Sanusi’s Return Amid Legal Controversy (Photos)

Kano State is set to formally receive Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as the reinstated Emir in a grand ceremony at the Government House, Kano.

The event follows Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s decision to reinstate the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor as the sole first-class Emir, after the controversial dismissal of five other emirs.

Sanusi arrived in Kano late Thursday and was welcomed at a subdued reception based on security advisories.

According to reports from DailyTrust, the official ceremony will take place when Emir Sanusi receives his appointment letter and officially begins his duties.

Advertisement

The schedule includes a mini-durbar ceremony at Africa House, followed by a visit to the Nassarawa Emir’s palace and leading the Jumu’at (Friday) prayers at the Kano Central Mosque in Kofar Kudu.

However, the reinstatement comes amid legal challenges.

A recent development from the Federal High Court in Kano has introduced a potential obstacle.

Advertisement

The court issued an order preventing the Kano State Government from enforcing the new Emirate Council Repeal Law, following a legal application by Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano Emirate.

In the latest lawsuit concerning the Emir’s seat, the respondents in the fundamental rights case are the Kano State Government, the House of Assembly, the Speaker, the Attorney-General, the Commissioner of Police, the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the State Security Service.

See pictures of the government house below:

Advertisement