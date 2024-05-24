Evacuation Of Sacked Emir Of Kano, Ado Bayero’s Properties From Palace Begins

The evacuation of belongings to the dethroned Emir of Kano, HRH Aminu Ado Bayero, has begun in earnest.

Naija News reports that the reinstatement of Muhammad Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano by the State Governor, Abba Yusuf, led to the development.

According to NTA, vehicles to be used to take the monarch’s properties out of the palace were seen on the premises on Thursday evening.

Recall that the state House of Assembly on Thursday morning passed a bill for the dissolution of the four additional emirates created by the immediate past administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the removal of all five emirs.

The law, titled the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment No.2) Law, 2024, scrapped the five emirates system and first-class emirs in Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi.

Hours later, Governor Abba Yusuf signed the law at exactly 5:10 pm after meeting behind closed door with Kano kingmakers and lawmakers led by the speaker, Jibrin Falgore, at the Government House.

Addressing journalists after signing the law at the Government House in Kano, Governor Yusuf directed the sacked monarchs to vacate official residences and palaces.

He also asked them to hand over government belongings in their possession to the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs within two days.