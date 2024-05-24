Adamawa House Of Assembly Mourns Death Of Lawmaker

The Adamawa State House of Assembly mourns the loss of Abdulmalik Jauro Musa, the representative for the Ganye state constituency.

Abdulmalik Musa, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), held the position of deputy minority whip in the 25-member House, despite the majority of its members being from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement released on Friday by the state Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Abdullahi, the APC mourned the death of its member, Abdulmalik, with deep sorrow.

“It is, therefore, with a heavy heart and total submission to the Will of Allah (SWT) that we write to extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, colleagues in the House of Assembly, friends, well-wishers and the entire APC family in Ganye Local Government Area,” the APC stated.

The party offered prayers to Allah to forgive the lawmaker’s shortcomings and grant him entry into Aljanah Firdausi.

Abacha’s Failed Bank Tribunal Chairman, Justice Idajili Is Dead

The chairman of the defunct Failed Bank Tribunal set up by the government of late General Sani Abacha, Justice Steven Sado Idajili, has died at the age of 82.

Naija News learnt that the jurist from Dekina Local Government Area in Kogi State became notable for his significant role in the notorious Failed Bank Tribunal, responsible for detaining numerous bank executives.