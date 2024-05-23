What Sansusi Discussed With Fubara During Visit To Rivers

The 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has revealed what he discussed with the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that Sanusi, while speaking at the ongoing Rivers Economic and Investment Summit in Port Harcourt, said he told Fuabra earlier when they met in the morning that many young people with first-class degrees are unemployed because they have not been equipped with the right skills.

He said, “The key to economic development is human capital. Investing in people is paramount. Rivers State needs robust education and skills training programmes that essentially aim to prepare youths to be the future for us.

“I was speaking to the governor today, telling him that I’m sure he, as I do, and all of us, have hundreds of CVs of young people who have first class degrees. Unfortunately, they cannot do anything to get a formal job because they have not been equipped with the right skills for this economy.”

Advertisement

He also commended the administration of Governor Fubara for seeking to chart a new path for growth and prosperity.

According to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), although Rivers is an oil-rich state, its natural resources were not enough to turn its fortunes around, but such a feat could be achieved through purposeful leadership.