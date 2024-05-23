Price of Kerosene Surpassed ₦1400 Per Litre In April – NBS

A new report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the per-litre price of Kerosene rose to ₦1,439.64 in April.

Naija News reports that the data, which was released on Wednesday, detailed that the latest price was a 6.29% rise from the ₦1,354.40 it sold in March.

At the state level, Kerosene sold the highest in Benue state ₦1,788.47, followed by Kaduna ₦1,761.62, and Plateau ₦1,717.78. On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Katsina ₦1,222.22, followed by Jigawa ₦1,240.74, and Kwara ₦1,252.38.

The report read, “The average retail price per litre of Household Kerosene (HHK) paid by consumers in April 2024 was ₦1,439.64, showing an increase of 6.29% compared to ₦1,354.40 recorded in March 2024. On a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of the product rose by 24.04% from ₦1,160.67 in April 2023. On state profile analysis, the highest average price per litre in April 2024 was recorded in Benue with ₦1,788.47, followed by Kaduna with ₦1,761.62 and Plateau with ₦1,717.78. On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Katsina with ₦1,222.22, followed by Jigawa with ₦1,240.74 and Kwara with ₦1,252.38.

“In addition, analysis by zone showed that the North Central recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Household Kerosene, N1,525.27, followed by the South West, N1,479.24, while the South East recorded the lowest, N1,391.68. The average retail price per gallon of Household Kerosene paid by consumers in April 2024 was N5,174.23, indicating an increase of 5.61% from N4, 899.33 in March 2024. On a year-on-year basis, this increased by 24.17% from N4,166.94 in April 2023.

“On state profile analysis, Kano recorded the highest average retail price per gallon of Household Kerosene with N6,862.50, followed by Adamawa with N6,266.05 and Yobe with N6,120.41. On the other hand, Kwara recorded the lowest price with N4,226.40, followed by Delta and Akwa Ibom with N4,300.00 and N4,356.67 respectively. Analysis by zone showed that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price per gallon of Household Kero sene with N5,922.63, followed by the North West with N5,538.58, while the North-Central recorded the lowest with N4,634.60.”