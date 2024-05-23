Photos: Governor Fubara Hosts Sanusi Lamido In Rivers State

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara on Thursday, played host to the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Naija News reports Sanusi is the distinguished keynote speaker for today in the ongoing Rivers State Economic and Investment Summit.

Meanwhile, a former Central Bank Governor (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, is set to be reportedly reinstated as the Emir of Kano.

Naija News understands that this follows the passage of a new law by the State House of Assembly which abolished four emirates created in addition to the Emir of Kano.

The emirates were created under a controversial law in 2019 by the administration of former Governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to LEADERSHIP, there is no official statement yet on Sanusi’s reinstatement, but sources privy to the situation told the newspaper that Sanusi will be in Kano on Friday.

The sources said, “So certainly with the passage of the Bill, Sanusi automatically stands reinstated. No need for confirmation, the thing is to wait for the governor to assent to it.”

Naija News earlier reported that the State Assembly passed a bill titled, ‘The Kano State Emirates Councils (Repeal) Bill, 2024’, which dissolved the establishment of the additional emirates.

