‘Nigeria We Hail Thee’ – Read Nigeria Old National Anthem Abolished In 1978

The House of Representatives and the Senate passed a bill on Thursday (today) to reinstate Nigeria’s old national anthem, “Nigeria we hail Thee.”

Naija News understands that the bill was swiftly passed through the first, second, and third readings within minutes.

The bill sponsored by the Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, got overwhelming support from the lawmakers.

It has been referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to report back to the house in two weeks.

Senators argued that the old national anthem, “Nigeria, we hail thee!”, will promote better symbol for unity, peace and prosperity, compared to the current one.

The lawmakers asserted that the current national anthem, “Arise O Compatriots!”, is a product of the military junta, decreed by the military and therefore should be discarded to adequately capture the nations democratic values, integrity and principally foster commitment to nationhood.

The old anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” was replaced with the current one “Arise, O Compatriots in 1978.

Read the old anthem below:

Nigeria we hail thee,

Our own dear native land,

Though tribe and tongue may differ,

In brotherhood we stand,

Nigerians all, and proud to serve

Our sovereign Motherland.

Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign,

In peace or battle honour’d,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children

A banner without stain.

O God of all creation,

Grant this our one request,

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed,

And so with peace and plenty

Nigeria may be blessed.