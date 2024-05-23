NAFDAC Shuts Down ‘Pure Water’ Factories In Lagos

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down several sachet water factories in Lagos State.

The factories are located in the Alimosho Local Government Area of the state and were shut down for operating in an unhygienic environment.

The sealing of the factories followed inspections by the agency’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate.

The Agency explained that the factories operating in unhygienic environment was a violation of the agency’s Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations.

NAFDAC revealed that the unhygienic conditions of the affected factories posed serious health risks to consumers.

They subsequently warned consumers to be cautious of the sachet water and bottled water they consume.

Speaking via a statement, the Agency said, “NAFDAC has closed several packaged water factories in Alimosho, Lagos State, following investigative inspections by the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate. The factories were found operating in untidy and unsafe environments, violating NAFDAC’s Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations.

“The inspections revealed that the unhygienic conditions of these factories posed serious health risks due to potential contamination by pathogenic microorganisms. As a result, numerous factories were sealed for non-compliance with NAFDAC regulations, emphasising the importance of adhering to proper GMP to ensure water safety.

“NAFDAC urges the public to remain vigilant when purchasing sachet and bottled water, verifying supply sources, and reporting any suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office.”