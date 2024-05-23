Minority Whip Stages Walk-Out As Lawmakers Sack Five Kano Emirs

Opposition members in the Kano State House of Assembly led by Minority Whip, Ayuba Labaran (Kabo-APC) have opposed the move by the state assembly to sack five emirs.

Naija News gathered that Labaran, in a protest over the Assembly move, staged a walk-out from the chamber in Kano on Thursday.

The lawmaker who spoke with Vanguard claimed that the move was for “selfish interest.”

The Minority Whip added that the previous administration created the Emirates to foster unity and development.

The Kano State House of Assembly had earlier repealed the Kano Emirates Council Law 2019 which established Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano Emirates from the then Kano Emirate.

The lawmakers repealed the Emirates Law at a special plenary presided over by the Speaker, Jibril Falgore.

Falgore invoked Order seven Rule 3 (A) of the House and directed the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Bashir Diso, to carry out the third reading of the bill to repeal the Law.

The Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Butu-Butu, in a contribution, explained that repealing the law would revive the lost glory of Kano.

He said that the division of Kano Emirate into five Emirates damaged the capacity and dignity of the Emirate and the state.

The Majority Leader, Lawan Hussaini, added that the Emirate Council was a custodian of culture of the Kano people which was distorted by the creation of the additional Emirates.

He said that when the law is amended, all the five Emirate Councils would be abolished while the Commissioner for Local Government would oversee the activities of the dissolved Emirate.

He said that repealing the law is timely and the decision should be communicated to the state Governor, Abba Yusuf, for assent.