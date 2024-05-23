Hadi Sirika, Brother Arraigned Over ‘₦19.4 Billion Contract Fraud’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has formally arraigned the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, along with his brother, Ahmad Abubakar Sirika, and Enginos Nigeria Limited—a company owned by Ahmad—on allegations of contract fraud.

The arraignment took place following an amended 10-count charge filed on May 14, 2024, concerning illicit contract awards totaling N19.4 billion.

This high-profile case, held in Abuja, sees Hadi Sirika facing severe accusations of abusing his office by favoring Enginos Nigeria Limited in government contracts during his tenure.

Both Sirikas and the involved company have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The proceedings on May 14 were initially stalled as the defendants failed to appear in court, raising tensions and expectations about the legal showdown.

This is not Sirika’s first encounter with the law on related charges; he is concurrently undergoing trial on a six-count charge involving an alleged ₦2.7 billion contract.

This earlier case also includes his daughter Fatima, his son-in-law Jalal Hamma, and Al-Duraq Investment Limited, with all parties pleading not guilty and currently out on ₦100 million bail each.

Sirika’s term as aviation minister spanned from 2019 to 2023 under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

His management of the ministry has come under scrutiny, with the EFCC initiating investigations into these alleged fraudulent activities while he was still in office.

The EFCC’s focus on Sirika began intensifying when he was first detained on April 23, and he had cooperated with investigators at that time.

