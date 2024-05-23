Final-Year Student Commits Suicide In Ebonyi University

A final-year student of the Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, identified as Favour Ugwuka, has committed suicide.

Naija News learnt that Favour, a student of the Department of English, committed suicide in her hostel at the Ishieke Campus of the university in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Favour reportedly passed all her courses but repeatedly failed a particular course, whose lecturer had vowed she would never pass.

According to Punch, the mother of the deceased blamed the lecturer for making her daughter commit suicide.

Advertisement

She said, “Dr Enyi said he is the best, that nobody can teach like him. He should come and carry my daughter who has committed suicide.”

Speaking on the tragic incident, a graduate of the institution, identified as Rex Nwome, claimed that Favour committed suicide because she had been failing the particular course repeatedly.

Nwome said Favour was depressed over the issue with the lecturer and was desperate to graduate.

Advertisement

He said, “Favour was my classmate and a best friend to me in the English Department. The above-mentioned lecturer did vow never to allow Favour to graduate.

“You could imagine where she later passed all the courses except that lecturer’s that, she had to pay another extra year tuition fee to rewrite.

“Unfortunately the man failed her again. What resulted in this intense depression is the latest NYSC names that were recently shortlisted, and her name wasn’t there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The girl suffered a lot of depression because she was only left wandering about the EBSU seeking help. She was very desperate to graduate and serve. This and many more of the disgusting stories resulted in this suicide mission.

“I wish she didn’t go this far to end her life. R. I. P Ugwuka Favour till we meet to part no more.”

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the spokesman of the Ebonyi Police Command, DSP Joshua Ukandu, said the matter was reported to the headquarters.

He said, “Yes, the command received the report of suicide by a female student.”