Enyimba Appoints Yemi Olanrewaju To Replace Finidi George

Enyimba Football Club has announced the appointment of Yemi Olanrewaju as the club’s head coach, who will replace Finidi George for the remainder of the current season.

Until his elevation, Olanrewaju worked with Enyimba as the assistant to Finidi.

The club, however, announced that he would take full charge of the team following the departure of Finidi, who has been named as the head coach of the senior male national team, the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

“In light of Coach George’s departure, Enyimba FC is pleased to announce the promotion of Assistant Coach Olanrewaju Yemi Daniel to the position of Head Coach until the end of the season. Coach Daniel has been an integral part of the coaching staff, demonstrating his commitment, expertise, and leadership qualities throughout his tenure,” the Nigeria Premier Football League champions said in a statement released on Thursday.

The young tactician is currently pursuing his UEFA B license in Scotland.

He once worked as an assistant coach with the defunct MFM FC and Nigeria’s U-17 side, Golden Eaglets.

Ademola Lookman Wins Europa League For Atalanta, Ends Bayer Leverkusen’s Unbeaten Run

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Ademola Lookman, was all Italian Serie A club, Atalanta needed to win their first Europa League title in their history by beating newly crowned Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, May 22.

Ahead of the game, Ademola Lookman told Atalanta’s official website how they could stop the then-unbeaten side, Bayer Leverkusen. Interestingly, the 26-year-old Nigeria international led the race for the historic victory.