Breaking: Kano Assembly Removes Five Emirs

The Kano House of Assembly Majority Leader, Lawal Hussaini Chediyar Yan Gurasa, on Thursday, disclosed that all five emirs in the state have been removed.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker stated this after the Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) Law was repealed on Thursday.

This comes after the House Of Assembly, passed Kano emirates council law (repeal bill) 2024 after scaling 3rd reading.

The law has abrogated establishment of 5 new Emirates in the state.

All offices established under the repealed law have been set aside by the new bill.

Also all district heads elevated or appointed under the repealed law are to revert to their previous positions.

The Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment number 2) Law, 2024, was sponsored by the Majority Leader and member representing the Dala Constituency.

The law which created five new emirates was first assented to by former Governor of the state, now National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on December 5, 2019.

The governor assented to an amendment to the law on 14 October, 2020 and signed another amendment on 11 April, 2023.

Section 12 provides that the governor may grade the office of an emir first, second, or third class subject to the approval of the House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, Governor Abba Yusuf is expected to sign the law.