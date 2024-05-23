Abacha’s Failed Bank Tribunal Chairman, Justice Idajili Is Dead

The chairman of the defunct Failed Bank Tribunal set up by the government of late General Sani Abacha , Justice Steven Sado Idajili, has died at the age of 82.

Naija News learnt that the jurist from Dekina Local Government Area in Kogi State became notable for his significant role in the notorious Failed Bank Tribunal, responsible for detaining numerous bank executives.

He was also involved in a seven-man panel set up by the then Kogi State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah, to investigate gross misconduct allegations against Deputy Governor Elder Simon Achuba, resulting in his impeachment.

He served as the chairman of the Grievance Redress Committee (GRC), established by the Kogi State project coordinator of the Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project.

Advertisement

Until his passing, he held the position of secretary for the Kogi State Retired Judges Association.

According to a family statement signed by Francis Idajili, a Christian Wake will take place on Wednesday, June 12, in Lokoja, with interment on Thursday at Efakwu Egume in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The statement also mentioned that a Valedictory Court Session will take place on Thursday, June 13, at the Chief Judge’s Chambers, High Court of Justice, Lokoja.