Why You Should Avoid Marrying Igbo Ladies – Speed Darlington To Nigerian Bachelors [VIDEO]

Controversial rapper, Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, has listed numerous reasons why Igbo ladies aren’t great for marriage.

Darlington, who recently outlined fluency in Igbo language as a prerequisite for his potential partner, has now reconsidered his preference for Igbo women.

In a video message posted on his social media platform, Darlington, cautioned eligible bachelors against marrying Igbo women, alleging they are not suitable for marriage.

Darlington said, “This message is for my brothers who are planning to marry. Listen to me, you are not more exposed than I am. My job makes me travel a lot. So, I think I’m very qualified to give this advice.

Advertisement

“Avoid Igbo girls, they’re not great for marriage. I am an Igbo guy and I am telling you about our girls. Avoid Igbo girls, they’re very greedy and unappreciative. They behave like black American women; nothing you give a black American lady is enough.

“Igbo women are also very proud unlike Yoruba and Hausa women. I wonder how someone is going to live with such a braggadocious woman. They’re the number one prostitutes in Nigeria. Most social media feminists are Igbo women.”

See Video Below:

Advertisement

Here are some reactions from Netizens:

@quinncyjames wrote: “Chai! Who serve my presido hot breakfast like this?

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Few days back, presido was praising igbos girls and setting out criteria to be his wife. Wetin una do am nau? Chai! 😢 Presido sorry ooo”

@Olamide0fficial wrote: “Akpi is just hurt. He should face the person who broke his heart instead of dragging the whole Igbo Women.”

@IykeOhaegbu wrote: “He’s saying the truth. Majority of our girls are damaged beyond description.”

@KinqKudos wrote: “This is coming from the horse’s mouth. Oya nah!”

@1_otex wrote: “They don break akpi heart scatter, I guess his circle attracts alot of sharks so he thinks they are the only fish in the river.”

@Teesaids wrote: “Speed Darlington going wild against Igbo women is weird.”

@EmekaIkeche wrote: “If as man who has good prospects, bearings and principles for his life, you take advice from Akpi, just change your name to sorry.”