Video: Moment Cross River Lawmakers Fight To Impeach Assembly Speaker

The Cross River State House of Assembly witnessed some dramatic scenes on Wednesday as chaos erupted among members after the Speaker, Elvert Ayambem, was impeached.

Naija News understands that disorder ensued at the end of the session, with legislators grappling for control of the mace.

The physical altercation brought the session to an abrupt halt, during which 17 out of 25 members voted to impeach Ayambem over allegations of financial misconduct.

The motion for impeachment was initiated by Hon. Effiom Ekarika from Calabar South 1 Constituency and supported by Hon. Omang Charles Omang from Bekwarra State Constituency.

Advertisement

Watch the video of the chaotic moment at the Wednesday plenary below: