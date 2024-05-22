Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 22nd May 2024

The Presidency has said President Bola Tinubu has taken some measures to reshape the economy, which his predecessors have failed to do.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, stated this in a chat with reporters on Tuesday in Abuja, on the anniversary of the present administration.

He said the measures taken so far are crucial because they are what past governments refused to take and one that would ensure continuity and outlast the administration.

Ngelale added that the president has continued to put in place measures aimed at reshaping the economy of the country since assuming office in May 2023.

Ngelale said Tinubu is aware of the impact of the reforms on the lives of the citizens and has embarked on a broad scope of economic intervention to alleviate the plight of the citizens.

He added that one of such measures was the Medium, Small, and Micro Enterprises (MSME) interventions and capitalisation including the N200 billion for all segments of the business population operating in the country.

The Federal Government has reportedly proposed N54,000 as a new minimum wage.

Naija News reports that this follows a walkout by the Organised Labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress during the last meeting with the Tripartite Committee over the proposed N48,000 as minimum wage.

However, a source from the meeting with the FG in Abuja on Tuesday, told Punch that the government has agreed to increase the minimum wage to N54,000.

The source said, “The Federal Government has now proposed the sum of N54,000.”

However, the new proposal is far from the N615,000 proposed by the organized Labour.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said mobile money operators including fintech firms will resume the enrolment of new customers in another couple of months.

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, stated this on Tuesday at the 295th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the apex bank in Abuja.

The CBN chief said the apex bank has engaged many of the players on the need to strengthen their operations.

Recall that the apex bank stopped fintech companies from onboarding new customers, a move that has been seen as a clampdown on the financial sub-sector by the Cardoso-led CBN.

Cardoso said to block money laundering and illicit flows, the apex bank brought up “remedial measures that will help that sector to tighten up on onboarding and even existing clientele base”.

The CBN chief said reports that the apex bank has decided to clamp down on fintech firms are “furthest from the truth”.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has insisted that it will proceed with its planned strike as scheduled unless the federal government meets its demand within the time frame of the ultimatum issued by the union.

ASUU also insisted that it can’t be threatened by the statement of the government to adopt a ‘no work, no pay’ rule in the event of a strike action.

According to the academic union, its members are tired and fast losing patience over the government’s ‘insensitivity’ to the plight of its members and that of the public universities.

This position was made known on Tuesday by the coordinator of the Lagos zone of ASUU, Prof. Adelaja Odukoya, while addressing newsmen at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), with all the union branch leaders from the zone in attendance.

He submitted that the only thing that could stop the union from going on strike is for the federal government to do the needful fast.

He spoke against the backdrop of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Obafemi Awołowo University, Ile-Ife, between Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 May 2024.

Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has announced he is suspending his relationship with the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee of the Labour Party (LP).

He argued that for him, a new Nigeria is the priority, and he prefers to lose doing the right thing than win doing the wrong thing.

Okonkwo, who was the spokesperson for the Labour Party Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 election, in a post via his X account on Tuesday, said the current Abure-led National Working Committee of the Labour Party is another incompetent and corrupt association, just like the All Progressives Congress (APC) he left before.

According to him, the national convention organized by Abure is nothing but criminality and corruption.

A former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, has said that President Bola Tinubu should not be blamed for the current hardship and high inflation plaguing the country.

Yuguda argued that if Tinubu had not taken over with some drastic measures and reforms, that included the removal of fuel subsidy and floating of the naira, Nigeria would seriously be gasping for breath.

He shared his submissions at the first edition of the Asiwaju Scorecard Series organised by the All Progressives Congress Professionals Forum.

Yuguda insisted that the economy was seriously bleeding before Tinubu came into office.

According to him, the president inherited several burdens, which were made possible by factors like the subsidy scam, rife corruption in the civil service and the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown where the country allegedly paid billions of naira to subsidise domestic fuel consumption that was at an all-time low.

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has boasted that he has all the records of his activities as a civil servant in the state and is not afraid to answer questions.

Fubara made the declaration on Tuesday while responding to those questioning his decision to investigate the previous administration under Nyesom Wike, in which he had also served.

Speaking during the inauguration of Egbeda internal roads, Fubara declared that his records demonstrate that all his actions in the last administration were based on proper approvals.

The Governor added that he was ready to answer queries that may pop up as a result of his intention to probe governance under the previous administration in Rivers State.

According to Governor Fubara, he is not scared of anything because he has the records to show that he acted based on approval and not personal interests.

The Nigerian Army has broken its silence on the shutting down of Banex Plaza in Abuja.

Naija News reported that the plaza has remained under lock and key for four days after thugs beat up some soldiers who disagreed with a trader over a transaction.

Although the police intervened to resolve the situation, soldiers stormed the plaza, forcing traders to shut down immediately.

In a statement on Tuesday, Army spokesman, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the plaza was temporarily shut down to identify and apprehend the perpetrators involved in Saturday’s incident.

The Nigerian Army also assured that its personnel will diligently investigate the circumstances surrounding the presence of the personnel at the plaza and the attack that ensued.

Nwachukwu also urged members of the public to exercise caution and restraint when dealing with military personnel and other security operatives, especially when they are in uniform.

The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has revealed why the union rejected the federal government’s latest minimum wage offer.

The union president made this disclosure while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

Naija News had earlier reported that the President Bola Tinubu-led government made a fresh minimum wage offer to the Ajaero-led union. The union, however, rejected the offer.

The union is insisting that the federal government explain how it arrived at its new ₦54,000 minimum wage proposition.

Ajaero stated that the federal government had yet to give a justification for its new proposition.

Asked if an explanation was given as to how the federal government arrived at the new ₦54,000 minimum wage offer, Ajaero said, “Those are part of the issue because we did not go even deep into the canals of the discussion.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, of desperation.

The ruling party stated this in a statement on Tuesday signed by its National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, following Obi’s recent visit to Atiku.

APC stated that the duo are united by their mutual desperation to be President of Nigeria and their ignoble disdain for President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The ruling party stated that it is unfazed over the issue of a possible alliance between the former Governor of Anambra State and the ex-vice president.

According to the ruling party, it won’t be surprised or shocked if Obi returns to PDP or Atiku decamps to the LP as the duo are known as political wanderers.

The party urged Nigerians not to trust the duo who are unable to build or fix their party to tackle serious and complex national, political and economic challenges of the country.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.