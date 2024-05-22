Rivers Assembly Confirms Wike’s Ex-Commissioners As Part Of Fubara’s Cabinet

The Rivers State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, reconfirmed two former commissioners from ex-Governor Nyesom Wike’s tenure as part of the ongoing cabinet reshuffle under Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that the session, conducted at the Government House’s temporary legislative chambers in Port Harcourt, involved screening and confirming eight commissioner-designates.

Dr. Peter Medee and Eloka Tasie-Amadi, who previously held the portfolios of Energy and Works commissioners, respectively, under Wike, were swiftly approved after being asked to bow, a nod to their prior service and expertise.

Their reappointment comes in the wake of the resignation of five commissioners, known for their allegiance to former Governor Wike.

These resignations were reportedly driven by claims of a toxic work environment under the current leadership, stirring significant political turbulence within the state’s administration.

During the proceedings, Speaker Victor Oko-Jumbo urged the newly confirmed commissioners to aid Governor Fubara in his commitment to delivering on his developmental promises to the people of Rivers State.

“As a legislature, our role is to foster an environment conducive for the executive to excel. We commend the achievements of His Excellency thus far and encourage him to remain steadfast and impartial in his duties,” Oko-Jumbo stated.

The House Leader, Sokari Goodboy, also commented on the caliber of the nominees, indicating the administration’s intent to maintain a high standard of governance.

“The governor has shown prudence in his selections, bringing together individuals of notable repute and capability,” Goodboy remarked