Photos: Portable Becomes ‘Police Ambassador’ Days After Arrest

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has claimed that he is now an ambassador for the Nigerian Police.

Naija News reports that this comes days after the singer was arrested for failing to pay the balance of a G-Wagon car he purchased from a vehicle dealer in Lagos State.

Portable was said to have purchased the vehicle worth N27m, paid only N13m, and refused to pay the N14m balance despite the car dealer’s efforts to get him to pay the balance.

Whenever the car dealer contacted him to pay the balance, he usually claimed that the vehicle was bad.

Frustrated by the efforts to get Portable to pay the balance, the car dealer reported the matter to the police, and policemen who were detailed to investigate the case arrested Portable.

Portable regained his freedom after meeting the bail conditions on the N14 million debt incurred from purchasing the G-Wagon.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, the ‘Zazu’ crooner advocated for support for the security agency, noting that police are “our friends.”

Speaking on his ordeal, he said he believes that every “disappointment is a blessing.”

He wrote, “ZAzuu federal government libeliability Ọmọ ijoba Police Ambassador i do music 🎶 for living …. Star don’t beg to shine. Akoi Grace Wey No Dey disgrace.

“I no fit run from God that’s all my believing God is over everything after God na government Police 👮‍♀️ is our friends I believe in God my phone 📱 and sub any disappointment is a blessings. ZEHNATION many many inspiration.”

