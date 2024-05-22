Labour Rejects ₦57,000 New Minimum Wage, Proposes New Amount To Tinubu Government

Organized Labour has rejected the fresh offer of ₦57,000 minimum wage from the federal government.

Naija News reports the amount, which was proposed by the government during the minimum wage tripartite committee meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, was strongly refused by labour.

Recall the government increased its offer from ₦54,000 to ₦57,000 on Wednesday.

However, a source privy to discussions at the meeting, confirmed that labour rejected the latest offer from the government. He also said labour has reduced its demand from ₦615, 000 to ₦497, 000.

“The government offered 57k; labour rejected it strongly but came down to 497k,” the highly placed source quoted by The Nation, said.

ASUU Dismisses ‘Govt No work, No Play’ policy

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has insisted that it will proceed with its planned strike as scheduled unless the federal government meets its demand within the time frame of the ultimatum issued by the union.

ASUU also insisted that it can’t be threatened by the statement of the government to adopt a ‘no work, no pay’ rule in the event of a strike action.

According to the academic union, its members are tired and fast losing patience over the government’s ‘insensitivity’ to the plight of its members and that of the public universities.

This position was made known on Tuesday by the coordinator of the Lagos zone of ASUU, Prof. Adelaja Odukoya, while addressing newsmen at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), with all the union branch leaders from the zone in attendance.