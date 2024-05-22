I Was Paid ₦4000 For A Lead Role In Nollywood – Lateef Adedimeji

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji has disclosed how he was previously underpaid in the industry despite playing lead roles.

The singer revealed that he was paid ₦4,000 for a lead role in 2014.

The Jagun Jagun’ star said that he only started getting paid ₦100,000 to ₦200,000 for a role in 2015.

He disclosed this on the latest episode of the ‘Deep Dive’ podcast hosted by comedian, Teju Babyface.

Adedimeji said, “If I tell people that I wasn’t collecting N100,000, N200,000 until 2015/16, a lot of people would not believe me.

“Before then, the highest I collected for a lead role was either N4,000, N5,000, or N10,000. I was paid that low back in 2014 because it was more like a learning process.”

‘He Stabbed Me In The Back’ – Yul Edochie Opens Up On Cold War With Popular Nollywood Actor

Meanwhile, controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has opened up about his cold war with a popular actor, who was recently laid to rest.

Naija News reports that Yul, in a post shared on his Instagram page, disclosed that many people have been questioning his absence from the burial of the actor and his silence on the death.

According to the thespian, he took the late actor as a good friend and brother, but he repeatedly stabbed him in the back.

Yul Edochie added that he will release full details of the issue to help others learn from it.

He wrote, “I didn’t want to say anything till after his burial. I know many asked why I wasn’t there. Why I haven’t said anything about it since. I took him like a brother and good friend. I was there for him when he needed me. But he stabbed me in the back repeatedly. That’s life. I will drop full details soon so others can learn from it. Be careful what you wish people, it could come to you.”