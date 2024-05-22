I Am Obsessed With Ayra Starr, Her Short Skirts Should Be Shorter – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has disclosed that she is obsessed with Ayra Starr.

The Afrobeats superstar stated that she likes the young singer because of her experience.

Savage berated those condemning Ayra for her short skirts, adding that she wants her to make the skirts shorter.

Savage disclosed that she suffered heavy criticism for her “sexy” fashion style in the early days of her career.

She stated this in a recent interview with Kiss FM, UK.

According to Savage, she was also berated for her “risky” lyrics as a youngster.

The mother of one noted that Ayra has continued to shine on the global music scene despite the criticisms hauled at her by Nigerians over her dressing sense.

She described Ayra as being extremely talented, adding that she also looks amazing.

Savage said, “I love Ayra [Starr]. I’m obsessed with her. She’s amazing and genuine, too. It makes me emotional because when I started, I got criticised a lot for dressing too sexy and my lyrics being too risky.

“So, seeing someone, Ayra now…If I see her wearing the short skirts as they [critics] say, I’m like, ‘Make it shorter.’

“And she looks amazing, she’s extremely talented. Yeah, she’s a star.”