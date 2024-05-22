Do Not Farm In Your Frontage – Hyacinth Alia Warns Makurdi Metropolis Resident

The governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia has warned residents in Makurdi metropolis against farming on their frontage.

He urged them to instead plant flowers to beautify the town.

The governor said this via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula on Wednesday.

He explained that apart from the fact that flowers brighten and beautify the environment with their range of colours which is exactly what his administration is out to achieve, flowers also have a calming effect on the mind and can help to create a peaceful and relaxing environment.

Kula asserted that the governor reiterated the warning to those who refused to heed his earlier orders, and are still using empty plots of land and the frontage of their houses to cultivate crops within Makurdi metropolis.

He said Alia had directed that such people should clear such farms immediately before the government does so.

“The Governor says his government is set to beautify the state capital.

“Therefore, those who are using any portion of Land within Makurdi town, including spaces within and around offices, road and street set-backs and the university environment to farm are directed to desist immediately.

“Those who have properly fenced their plots may be excused to farm only within the fenced portion(s), according to the Governor.

“He warns that any person caught farming on any portion of land in the state capital, will be made to answer certain questions,” he said.

