‘Disregard Fake News’ – Impeached Cross River Assembly Speaker, Ayambem

The impeached Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, has insisted that he remains the Speaker, noting that the chaos which happened today within the Assembly complex has no constitutional basis.

Naija News reported that the lawmaker representing Calabar South 1 state constituency, Effiong Ekarika, had moved the motion to remove Ayambem over alleged financial impropriety.

The lawmaker representing the Bekwara state constituency, Omang Charles, seconded the motion.

This led to Pandemonium, as the Sergeant at arm rushed to grab the mace, and Ekarika struggled and overpowered him.

The 17 lawmakers who had pre-planned the impeachment stood up with Nigeria’s flag, chanting solidarity songs, and took away the mace to a hotel.

However, Ayambem, in a statement signed by his media aide, Matthew Okache, described the impeachment as ridiculous and fake news.

According to him, the House of Assembly was unaware of any impeachment notices being served to him before the frivolous act witnessed at the chambers.

The statement read, “Cross River State House of Assembly has been alerted to false news reports that the Cross River State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon. Elvert Ayambem, has been impeached.

“To be clear, the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly is without a doubt Rt. Hon Elvert Ayambem and that is the current position. What happened earlier today (Wednesday) during the plenary, when Hon. Effiong Akarika, a member representing Calabar South 1, disrupted the session by inviting hoodlums to enter the chamber, is a ridiculous charade with no constitutional basis.

“The House of Assembly is not aware of any impeachment notices being served to anyone before the frivolous act as witnessed at the chambers.

“The alleged impeachment and replacement are speculative, and the general public is urged to disregard fake news and dismiss any notion of a crisis. The status quo is that Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem is the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

“He is unconcerned and determined to elevate the Cross River State House of Assembly and support the Executive arm of government, led by His Excellency, Sen. Prince Bassey Edet Otu, in achieving the people’s first mantra.

“Also note, that the removal of the speaker and election is not done anywhere but within the precinct of the Assembly Complex.”