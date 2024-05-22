Dangote Cement Workers Held For One Week In Captivity As Kidnappers Demand ₦5 Million

The kidnappers who abducted workers at the Dangote Cement Company Plc in Okpella Community, Etsako Area of Edo State, have demanded a ransom of ₦5 million from the family of one of the victims, Abah James Ogwu, who is currently held captive by them.

Naija News earlier reported that gunmen abducted Ogwu and his colleagues last week Monday after their staff bus was ambushed on their way home by unidentified assailants at the mentioned community.

Victor Ogwu, the son of a victim, informed PUNCH on Tuesday that the kidnappers lowered the ransom demand from ₦15 million to ₦5 million following numerous pleas and negotiations during various phone conversations with his mother and uncle.

Victor explained that with the help of friends, family, and proceeds from selling land, they managed to raise ₦2 million.

However, the kidnappers have not responded since being informed about the amount.

Victor expressed concern about the lack of police intervention and appealed for assistance from Dangote Company and the police force.

Victor said, “My dad works in the administrative department, and he was kidnapped as well. The kidnappers called my mother and uncle last week Wednesday. They also called two days later that ₦15million was the ransom. We pleaded with them that we could not afford it, so they called on Saturday and said they had reduced it to ₦5million.

“We have raised ₦2million with the help of friends, families and the proceeds from the land we sold in the village. Today, those kidnappers called my uncle and he told them that he has ₦2million, but they have not said anything since then. We are still waiting for their call. I have been begging online for funds because we do not have enough money for the ransom.

“I do not know if the Edo State Police Command is making any effort to ensure their release because I and my mother are based in Ogun State. I want Dangote Company and the police force to intervene in this case, and help us out.”

The spokesperson for the Edo Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, mentioned that investigations are ongoing.

