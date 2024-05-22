Culture Ministry To Spend ₦290 Million On Solar Street Lights In Tinubu Minister’s LGA

The Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy has earmarked the sum of ₦290 million for the provision of solar street lights in Musawa LGA.

Naija News understands that Musawa is the LGA of the current minister, Hannatu Musawa.

The provision was contained in the ministry’s 2024 budget signed by President Bola Tinubu in January this year.

According to Daily Trust, the ministry also provided ₦3.7 billion for “research and development”.

Also, some line items in the budget show that the ministry also provided ₦98 million for a “Nigerian pavilion” at the next Cannes Film Festival that will be held in France.

Similarly, the sum of ₦150 million was put aside by the ministry for “art culture information desk” at the Abuja International Airport as well as ₦26 million for miscellaneous – refreshments and publicity, among others.

Recall that the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy was created by the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to drive the growth in the creative economy

Court Rules On Suit Seeking To Revoke Hannatu Musawa’s Appointment As Minister

Meanwhile, the appointment of Musawa as Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy by President Bola Tinubu has been upheld by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a judgment delivered by Justice James Omotosho, it was determined that the plaintiffs lacked the legal right to sue in court.

According to the court, even if the plaintiffs had the standing to file the case, it was found to be without merit.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu had nominated Musawa, along with other minister-designates, for confirmation by the Senate on July 27, 2023.

Following her screening on August 1, 2023, Musawa was subsequently sworn in as minister on August 21, 2023.

When the minister, originally from Katsina State, was appointed, there were allegations that she was a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

In light of this situation, the Incorporated Trustees of Concerned Nigeria, along with Chief Dr. Patrick Eholor and Thomas Marcus as the 1st to 3rd plaintiffs, respectively, brought the case before Justice Omotosho.

The case, with reference number FHC/ABJ/CS/1198/23 filed on August 30, 2023, named President Tinubu, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), and Musawa as the 1st to 3rd defendants, respectively.

They requested the court to determine whether, according to Section 2(1) and (3) of the NYSC Act and Section 4(9) of the NYSC Bye-Laws (Revised 2011), Musawa, who was a corps member at the time, was prohibited from becoming a federal minister.

The plaintiffs have also requested the court to determine whether the qualifications for a member of the House of Representatives are the same as those required for the appointment of the 3rd defendant (Musawa) as a minister, as stated in the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). They have further emphasized the necessity of these qualifications for her to hold the position of a federal minister in Nigeria.

Upon a favourable resolution of these questions, the plaintiffs have sought an order to nullify the initial recommendation, resolution, appointment, and swearing-in of Musawa as a minister. Additionally, they have requested an order to set aside the swearing-in of the minister.

Furthermore, they have requested a mandatory injunction to invalidate any official actions carried out by her in any official capacity from the moment of her swearing-in as a minister until the final conclusion of the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs have prayed for the court to issue an order for the payment of general damages amounting to N100 million against all the defendants.

In their sworn statement, they contended that Musawa’s appointment as a minister to oversee the Ministry of Culture was mistakenly scrutinized by the Senate.

However, the 1st and 2nd defendants, in a joint preliminary objection filed on February 15, requested the dismissal of the lawsuit due to lack of jurisdiction.

They asserted that Musawa’s appointment was carried out in accordance with existing laws, as she was duly nominated, screened by the Senate, and appointed by the president.

According to their argument, there is no legal impediment preventing the 1st defendant from appointing an individual who is still serving as a member of the NYSC as a minister.

Furthermore, they contended that the only requirement is the same as that of a person running for the position of a member of the House of Representatives.

They maintained that possessing an NYSC certificate or completing the NYSC program is not among the fundamental prerequisites for ministerial appointment. They urged the court to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that the plaintiffs lacked the competence to initiate this legal action.

On the other hand, Musawa’s lawyer argued that the 1st plaintiff does not exist as a legal entity and therefore lacks the capacity to bring forth this lawsuit.

Additionally, they contended that none of the plaintiffs have demonstrated how they have suffered a unique injury that would qualify them, to the exclusion of all other Nigerians, to pursue this lawsuit.