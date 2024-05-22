Court Orders Phillip Shaibu To Join Speaker, New Edo Deputy Gov In Impeachment Suit

The former Deputy Governor of Edo State who was impeached, Phillip Shaibu, has been granted permission by Justice James Kolawole Omotoso of the Federal High Court in Abuja to join the Speaker of the state assembly in the lawsuit challenging his removal from office.

Naija News understands that the Judge also ruled in favor of the former Deputy Governor, permitting him to include his successor as a defendant in the lawsuit.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday regarding a motion on notice filed by Shaibu, the Judge concurred with his counsel, Ayotunde Ogunleye SAN, asserting that both the Speaker and the new Deputy Governor are essential parties in the litigation.

The Judge maintained that according to Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution, the involvement of the Speaker is integral to the impeachment process, thus necessitating their presence in court to ensure that any orders issued are legally binding on them.

The court granted permission to the former Deputy Governor to amend his originating summons in the suit, adding the names of the Speaker and the Deputy Governor as the 9th and 10th defendants, respectively.

The hearing for the substantive suit has been arranged for June 3, as directed by the Judge for expedited proceedings.