CAF Gives Nigeria, Others Deadline For Submission Of Champions League Clubs

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has announced the deadline for the submission of the clubs that have qualified for the 2024-2025 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

All leagues across Africa, including the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), are expected to submit their representatives for the two continental club competitions on or before June 15, 2024.

This directive from the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, means that all the leagues on the continent must round up their respective 2023-2024 league season before the said date.

This directive is coming after CAF had informed the leagues that the preliminary round of the Champions League and Conference League will commence in August 2024.

With the deadline, the NPFL will be under pressure to conclude the 2023-2024 season as the league resumes this weekend after over three weeks break. Recall that the NPFL had to take a break to give room for Rivers United to play their numerous outstanding games.

All the clubs have now played 32 games each, which means that they all have six games each left to play before the season ends.

The management of the league will now have to schedule the remaining games in such a way that all the games will be played within three weeks.

Note that the winner of this season’s NPFL campaign and the second-runner-up will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League. The side that finishes third and the side that wins the Federation Cup will represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.