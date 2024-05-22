Breaking: FG Offers New Minimum Wage After Labour Proposed ₦500,000

The federal government on Wednesday, made a fresh offer to organized labour regarding the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Naija News understands the government increased its offer from ₦54,000 to ₦57,000 in the ongoing discussions by the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the Federal Government team at the ongoing Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage meeting held in Abuja, took a break to consult and deliberate on a new offer to make after Organised Labour shifted ground in the negotiation.

This occurred after the Organised Labour at the ongoing Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage meeting, reduced its demand from ₦615,000 to ₦500,000.

The labour leaders reduced their demands to ensure a speedy conclusion of the negotiation on a new national minimum wage.

A source privy to discussions at the meeting revealed that the government team complained of non-availability of fund and the inability of the private sector to pay the amount proposed by the labour.

However, after the break it took to consult, the government team added N3,000 to its earlier offer, according to sources quoted by Vanguard, thereby, upping its offer to ₦57,000 from the initial ₦54,000 it presented during last week’s meeting.

According to the source, “Government has agreed that NLC is using evidence-based presentation. But they argue that eight states are not paying or not fully implementing the 2019 minimum wage.”

The source further said, “Government is talking of non-availability of funds. They are also talking about the inability of the private sector to pay.”

The ₦57,000 proposed by the government matches the figure being proposed by the OPS as well, but it remains to be seen if Labour would accept the figure.

