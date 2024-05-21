Yahaya Bello Supporters Stage Protest In London, Ask Tinubu To Call EFCC To Order

Some indigenes of Kogi State and some other Nigerians under the aegis of the “Alliance For Emancipation and True Change” on Monday, staged a peaceful protest in the United Kingdom.

The protest is against the allegations hanged on the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The group called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and ensure that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) remains neutral and free from political interference.

They lamented that the anti-graft agency had given the impression of political persecution to the international community.

The demonstrators emphasized the importance of a fair and just prosecution process, in line with the rule of law, and condemned the alleged use of the EFCC by politicians to intimidate and harass perceived opponents.

Speaking at the procession, the Publicity Secretary of the Alliance For Emancipation and True Change, Dr Shaibu Ojogbane, and the Director of Research & Public Affairs, Chukwunonso Ezeani, restated the alliance’s support for the government’s anti-corruption efforts but called for greater oversight to prevent selective justice and abuse of human rights.

”Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello has restated his readiness to answer questions regarding his period of leadership in Kogi state; all he asks for is that the rule of law be adhered to, as it is glaring that in this particular case, the commission is serving the interest of some powerful Nigerians beyond the eye meets.

”With this in mind, we state without any fear of contradiction that the commission must be called to order without delay.

“We trust that Mr President will act swiftly so this situation doesn’t degenerate into a massive calling out of the government on matters related to selective justice, abuse of human rights and other issues associated therein,” the group said.

They, therefore, urged the president to intervene promptly to prevent further damage to the government’s reputation and ensure the EFCC operates with integrity and impartiality.

