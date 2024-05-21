We Can Come Down On Our ₦615,000 Minimum Wage Demand If… – NLC President

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has revealed that the union can come down on its ₦615,000 minimum wage request if the federal government addresses pressing economic issues that are currently making life difficult for Nigerians.

Naija News reports that the union’s president made this disclosure on Tuesday while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The union’s president said that the NLC was ready to compromise its demands if certain variables like inflation, forex, and other economic drivers were kept in check.

Asked for the figure that the union would reduce its minimum wage demands to if it were to make a compromise, Ajaero said, “I would not know what constitutes the worst-case scenario, from the part of the government, labour has said we can come down if certain variables like inflation, the period of review of minimum wage, the issue of foreign currency and the value of the naira are checked.

“The issue of constant tariff increase, the issue of subsidy, PMS and other issues, we have to take these things together, if we look at them we can now determine where we are coming down to but if these things remain open, it then means even if we get 615, it will be so vulnerable that it will be useless, so we have to look at all these issues it is not just banding figures; take 40, take 48, take 54, what are those things that will make this 54 assuming we are paying it to be valuable, to be meaningful.”