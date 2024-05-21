We Are Not Demanding Anything New, Just Fulfil Existing Agreement – ASUU Tells FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU ) in the Yola Zone, has condemned the federal government’s authoritarian approach to Nigerian universities, cautioning of significant consequences should the current situation persist.

Furthermore, the union condemned the government’s ongoing refusal to honour past agreements, contending that it is detrimental to the nation’s university system.

At a press conference in Yola yesterday, Zonal Coordinator of ASUU Yola Zone, Prof. Dani Mammam, highlighted significant distress over the government’s evident disregard for signed agreements.

“The eight-month strike in 2022 was to pressure the federal government to implement the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed on February 7, 2019. We are not demanding anything new, just the fulfilment of the existing agreement,” he said.

The MoA, established between the federal government and ASUU, tackles critical matters, including revitalization funds for public universities, renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, earned academic allowances, and governance concerns within state universities.

He pointed out that despite these agreements, the government has failed to keep its promises, as most deadlines have passed without any progress.

Within the ASUU Yola Zone are Adamawa State University located in Mubi, Adamawa State; Federal University Gashua situated in Yobe State; Modibbo Adama University found in Yola, Adamawa State; Taraba State University located in Jalingo, Taraba State; University of Maiduguri situated in Borno State; and Yobe State University in Damaturu, Yobe State.