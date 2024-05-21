Retired Police Officers Storm Abuja, Protest Unpaid Pension (Video)

Some retired officers of the Nigeria Police Force have converged on Abuja, the nation’s capital, in protest of their unpaid pensions.

Naija News reports that the officers under the contributory pension scheme carried various placards with content depicting the hardships and difficult experiences they are experiencing as a result of the situation.

The protesters came from different state chapters and lamented the untold hardships faced by members due to PENCOM’s failure to pay their entitlements.

The retirees are asking the Federal Government to remove them from the contributory pension scheme.

See their video below.

Meanwhile, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has revealed the reason he does not collect bribes.

He explained that he does not collect bribes because it is taboo for him as a prince.

He also described the collection of bribes as “ungodly.”

Adejobi noted that such acts put others in a state of sorrow.

The Force PRO stated this while replying to a netizen on X who had asked him the question earlier.

“Have you taken a bribe before?” Valentine Kruze tweeting as #ValentineKruz14 had asked.

Adejobi, a prince born to Oba Moses Adejobi, the late Olowu of Orile-Owu, in the Ayedade Local Government Area of Osun State, responded via his X handle #Princemoye1, noting, “No. It’s taboo for a royal prince to take a bribe. Taking a bribe definitely makes someone somewhere cry for many reasons, and it’s ungodly to do so.”