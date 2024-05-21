Reps Give IGP New Directive Amid Rising Insecurity 

The House of Representatives directed Inspector General of Police ( IGP ) Kayode Egbetokun on Tuesday, May 21, to thoroughly eradicate all arms, ammunition, AK-47s, cutlasses , and other weapons illegally held by herders and individuals and enforce a ban on public possession of such arms and weapons.

The House additionally urged the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the State Security Service, and the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps to conduct thorough searches of the Yagba forests, ensuring the prompt release of kidnapped victims and the prosecution of all kidnappers who have taken refuge in the forest.

Adopting a motion of urgent public importance by Leke Abejide (ADC, Kogi), the House urged the Chief of Defence Staff and the Inspector General of Police to identify and profile all individuals living in obscurity within Yagba for the security of the area specifically and the country in general.

The House recommended establishing an all-encompassing security strategy in partnership with stakeholders to address the root causes of insecurity and ensure the safety and well-being of all residents in Yagba Federal Constituency, Kogi State.

The lawmakers expressed concern over the growing insecurity in the area, once renowned for its peaceful nature but now tragically devolved into a hotbed of banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities.