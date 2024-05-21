Photo: Abuja Pastor Sends Estranged Wife, Six Children Parking From ‘Their’ Home

An Abuja-based Pastor, Stanley Ogbonna, has reportedly forced his estranged wife, Chioma, and their six children to leave their home in Abuja.

Ogbonna, who reportedly serves as the General Overseer of the God’s Spring Assembly, also known as Glass Church, in Kubwa, Abuja, had a troubled relationship with his wife, resulting in their divorce.

During the court proceedings, Ogbonna allegedly claimed that he had sold his assets to prevent his wife from receiving any portion of his wealth. This claim further intensified the already contentious situation.

According to The PUNCH, a video clip it obtained captured Chioma accusing the pastor of infidelity and domestic violence, among other allegations.

She shared her harrowing experience of enduring 18 to 19 years of marriage with the pastor, raising their six children, while he engaged in extramarital affairs and removed his belongings from their shared home.

She said, “See him, God will help me. This is a pastor. Look at him. This is the pastor, Stanley Ogbonna. He called the police and evicted me and the children out of the house.

“Look at me, look at my properties all outside unannounced. We were in the house this afternoon; he just came to the house with the police and threw my things away. He already packed his things out of the house for years, sleeping around.

“Today, he has come to disgrace me after labouring with him for 18 years, 19 years. See what the General Overseer of God’s Wing Assembly, Glass Church, Kubwa, is doing. I’m his wife, who laboured with him for 19 years.

“The world needs to come into this and give me justice for suffering me for all these years after giving him six children. His last child is a four-year-old.

“Look at me outside and my properties. He feels nobody will speak for me. Jehovah will speak for me.

The media platform said efforts to contact the pastor and the church to address the wife’s accusation were unsuccessful.

The church’s inquiry line was reportedly also inaccessible, and as of submitting this report, the email sent had not received a response.

See more photos below: