Peter Obi Makes Position Known As Kenneth Okonkwo Dumps Julius Abure-Led Labour Party

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has declared his unwavering support for the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), which is led by Julius Abure.

Obi said this was important to secure the party’s future.

During a solidarity visit to the party leadership at the National Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, Peter Obi stressed the necessity of safeguarding the party’s existence and encouraged unity among disgruntled party members.

The former Governor of Anambra State stressed the need to prioritize the well-being of Nigerians and the nation over personal interests.

Obi mentioned that he had visited the national secretariat to meet with the chairman and expressed his commitment to tirelessly work towards reconciling all conflicting factions, emphasizing the importance of unity for the party’s triumph.

He emphasized that Nigeria’s obstacles primarily revolved around the development of human capital, encompassing areas such as food security, education, healthcare, and access to clean water.

“For now, let us talk about how we are going to survive because we politicians always focus on the next election and not on human beings.

“Let us focus on Nigeria, and see that Nigeria works, if Nigeria is working, the Labour party will work. If Nigeria fails, the Labour Party will fail,” Obi said.

In his response, Julius Abure, the national chairman of the party, expressed gratitude for the visit of the party members and the presidential candidate. He emphasized the importance of unity among the different factions that had differing opinions about the Nnewi convention.

Abure urged them to put aside their individual interests and focus on working together for the party’s success in the upcoming election season.

He said, “I want to say this very clearly, the convention has come and gone; all those who are still angry with us over the Nnewi convention, we want to appeal to them to come together to work with us to build the party for a new Nigeria that has a vision.

“I believe very strongly that personal interest should be put aside and pursue a new Nigeria that will work for all.”

On his part, the Chairman of the Party, Federal Capital Territory Chapter, Peter Dugwu, said the chapter would work with the NWC and promised a successful working at the area councils’ elections.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has announced he is suspending his relationship with the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee of the Labour Party (LP).

He argued that for him, a new Nigeria is a priority, and he prefers to lose doing the right thing than win doing the wrong thing.

Okonkwo, who was the spokesperson for the Labour Party Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 election, in a post via his X account on Tuesday, said the current Abure-led National Working Committee of the Labour Party is another incompetent and corrupt association, just like the All Progressives Congress (APC) he left before.

According to him, the national convention organized by Abure is nothing but criminality and corruption.

The post reads: “I am suspending my relationship in all ramifications with the purported Abure-led National Working Committee of Labour Party.

“For me, it’s either a new Nigeria or nothing. I prefer to lose doing the right thing to winning doing the wrong thing.

“Nothing can wash out the criminality, corruption, and incompetence with which the purported National Convention was purportedly organised by Abure.

“I did not leave the comfort of a ruling party APC because I believe that they are incompetent and dishonest only to come and join another incompetent and corrupt association, which is the current Abure-led National Working Committee of Labour Party.”