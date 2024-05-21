Panic As Soldier Slaps Civilian Into Coma At Banex Plaza

One of the soldiers keeping watch at the popular Banex plaza in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja, has slapped a lady into coma.

Naija News reports that the plaza has remained under lock and key for four days after thugs beat up some soldiers who had a disagreement with a trader over a transaction.

The trader had reportedly sold a bad phone to someone who invited soldiers. Rather than resolve the issue amicably, the trader reportedly invited thugs who assaulted the uniform men.

Although the police stepped in to resolve the situation, soldiers later stormed the plaza, forcing traders to shut down immediately.

Genesis Of The Incident

According to Daily Trust, the recent incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when some soldiers accosted the lady who crossed a barricade at the plaza.

After asking her some questions, one of them slapped her heavily and she collapsed. It was gathered that the lady was rushed into a van which sped off the scene.

However, it is unclear if she was being taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, traders have been counting their losses over the military action, which they said could have been resolved without the lockdown.

Speaking with the newspaper, a phone repairer at the plaza, Chibuzor Ike, lamented the situation, saying that he is already counting his loss as result of the closure.

He said: “I am already counting losses. It doesn’t seem like they will leave anytime soon. We are pleading for the reopening of the place for business.”

