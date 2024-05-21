Notorious Bandits Offer Troops ₦2 Million Bribe In Attempt To Secure Release

The Nigerian Army has said its troops have arrested six notorious bandits, who have been on its wanted list in Taraba State.

The Acting Assistant Director, 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Oni Olubodunde, made this known in a statement on Monday.

Olubodunde also stated that the troops rejected an offer of a N2million bribe from the terrorists to secure their release.

He revealed that the bandits were arrested on May 19, 2024, in two separate operations in the Wukari and Ibi Local Government Areas of the State by operatives of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army.

Olubodunde said the bandits bragged about being freed through the firepower by their fellow bandits afterwards, even if the troops reject their N2million bribery offer.

He said those captured in the military raid were, Usman Gide Ali, 25; Abdulraman Adamu, 28; Jafaru Banyi, 28; Mohammad Ardo, 25; Ahamadu Lawal Shatta, 20 and Biyu Ardo, 25.

Olubodunde added that the terrorists were linked to high profile abductions, targeting Nigerians and foreigners.

The statement reads: “In a significant operation on 19 May 2024, troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sub Sector 3 OPERATION WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) have successfully captured 6 suspected kidnappers in separate operations carried out within Taraba State.

“Acting on a tip-off, troops from the 93 Battalion Sub-Sector 3B OPWS, stationed at Forward Operating Base Wukari, carried out a well-planned raid in Chinkai Village of Wukari Local Government Area.

“This raid led to the apprehension of two individuals identified as Usman Gide Ali, aged 25 and Abdulrahaman Amadu, aged 28. The suspects have been on wanted list of the security agencies for their involvement in multiple kidnappings in Wukari and its surroundings.

“Upon their arrest, the suspects attempted to bribe the troops with 2 million Naira for their release. However, the soldiers staunchly refused the bribe, underscoring their dedication to justice and integrity. The suspects were also overheard stating that if money failed to secure their freedom, their associates would resort to armed means to rescue them from custody.

“In a parallel operation in Ibi Local Government Area, troops stationed at Sarikin Kudu acting on credible intelligence apprehended four more suspected kidnappers: Jafaru Banyi, aged 28, Mohammad Ardo, aged 25, Amadu Lawal Shatta, aged 20 and Biyu Ardu, aged 25. These captured suspects have been linked to numerous high-profile abductions in the region, targeting both locals and foreigners for ransom and have long been under the surveillance of security agencies.

“The Commander 6 Brigade/ Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidebere Uwa, has since commended the troops for their courage and unwavering commitment to ethical standards. He emphasised that the successful apprehension of these suspects is a testament to the diligent efforts and dedication of the soldiers, highlighting their refusal to accept bribes as a clear demonstration of their professionalism and integrity.”